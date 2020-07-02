Republican Group Slams ‘Comrade’ Donald Trump In Russian-Language Ad

On Thursday, conservative super PAC The Lincoln Project released an advertisement accusing President Donald Trump of being controlled by Russia, The Hill reported.

Entitled “Fellow Traveler,” the Russian-language ad suggests that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has, once again, “endorsed” Trump.

“The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate Leader Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.],” the English translation reads.

“Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader, Vladimir Putin.”

The brief video clip features footage of Trump and Putin, communist imagery such as the hammer and sickle, as well as photographs of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin and Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin.

The ad highlights Russia’s alleged efforts to boost Trump’s candidacy, suggesting that the Kremlin has convinced Americans to support Trump.

“Our special services worked overtime to elect Comrade Trump. We waged a war against the so-called ‘truth,’ and convinced you decadent Americans to believe in our comrade,” the ad says

The commander-in-chief has been accused of conspiring with the Russian government to beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. According to U.S. intelligence agencies, Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election in order to help Trump.

The Lincoln Project released a similar advertisement last week, in the wake of news reports containing allegations that Russia offered bounties to Taliban soldiers for killing Americans.

The ad accused Trump — who claims to not have been briefed on the alleged situation — of betraying American troops stationed in Afghanistan.

“Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform and Trump is silent. When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the ad said.

American officials are reportedly “confident” that Russia offered bounties to Islamist militants, but it remains unclear who in the Russian government authorized the alleged operation.

Speculation about alleged bounties on American troops has reignited speculation about Trump’s alleged ties to the Russian government. In an interview last week, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi suggested that the Kremlin has dirt on the commander-in-chief.

Both Democratic and Republican leaders have called for a response to Russia’s alleged actions. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that he expects an investigation into the matter, while Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming demanded more transparency from the White House.

On Thursday, top intelligence officials — led by CIA Director Gina Haspel — briefed a select group of lawmakers on the alleged situation in Afghanistan, per ABC News.