Melissa Gorga Sparks Rumors Regarding The Start Of Filming On ‘RHONJ’ Season 11

Melisa Gorga just told fans she'd be seeing them 'soon.'

Melissa Gorga sparked rumors regarding the upcoming start of production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s 11th season on Instagram on Thursday, July 2.

As she and her family, including husband Joe Gorga, continued to enjoy their waterfront home at the Jersey Shore, Melissa took to her social media page to share a couple of photos of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit on the deck of their home and in the caption, she seemingly confirmed that filming on the new episodes would soon be underway if it wasn’t already.

“I’m not playing this time- see you soon,” Melissa wrote in the caption of her photo, also adding a winking emoji, a black heart emoji, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey hashtag.

Because filming on Season 11 was previously underway in March but ultimately shut down, Melissa seemed to be talking about production resuming and many of her online audience members took note and wanted to know more about when the new season would be airing.

“When does [The Real Housewives of New Jersey] start again!??” one person asked the mother of three.

“Does this mean [you’re] filming?” wondered another.

Although Melissa didn’t respond to any of her fans’ questions, a Real Housewives of New Jersey fan page told one fan that filming was expected to resume “soon.”

As fans may have seen, Melissa and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jacqueline Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, started filming earlier this year but in mid-March, just days after production got underway, they were forced to shut down due to the strict rules of the quarantine in their home state, which required them to socially distance from one another and their film team.

Melissa Gorga arrives at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this week in regard to what fans can expect to see from Melissa on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and suggested that while she and Teresa are currently in a better place than they were years ago, they continue to face “bumps” in their relationship.

The source then revealed that Melissa and her family were planning to commute back and forth from their home at the Shore to their home in Montville as filming on the new episodes gets underway.

“They’re planning a big Fourth of July party for friends and family and Teresa and her kids should be there,” the insider teased.