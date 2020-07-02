Jennifer Lopez Bares Booty In Throwback Video From ‘Its My Party’ Tour

Multi-faceted entertainment mogul Jennifer Lopez thrilled Instagram fans with a throwback video on Thursday afternoon. The sizzling post amassed just over 2.25 million views in the first hour it was online.

The clip featured Lopez energetically dancing onstage to a high-paced Latin beat. She flipped her waist-length honey waves back and forth into the air as she moved.

She wore a provocative animal print bodysuit that exposed her world-famous derriere and muscular thighs.

The outfit had a halter top that was cut below her bellybutton, which displayed most of her assets and left her back completely bare.

Glittery nude tights and black over-the-knee boots complimented the already seductive attire.

In the corresponding caption, Lopez indicated that the segment was from her “Its My Party” tour, which kicked off at the Forum in Los Angeles just over a year ago.

According to an article from Architectural Digest, the tour was planned in conjunction with Lopez’s milestone 50th birthday on July 24, 2019. The show allowed her to draw out her birthday celebration throughout the entire summer.

The story continued, stating that in the first month after opening night on June 7, 2019, “[“Its My Party”] racked up some rave reviews…proving that J.Lo can be the life of the party even on the grandest of scales.”

The Instagram video proved that, even at 50, Lopez doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

She twirled, jumped, and gyrated to the music without a sign of fatigue. She kept an enormous grin on her face and visibly engaged with both the audience and the camera operator.

In the report from Architectural Digest, lighting designer Alex Reardon had high praises for Lopez’s talent and captivating spirit during the show.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I can count using the fingers on one hand the artists that are able to create such an authority on stage and to hold the emotions of every audience member throughout and guide them in this incredible way. It was something that I was really blown away by.”

According to Billboard, Lopez’s “Its My Party” tour, produced by Live Nation, was her first in six years.

After their incredible Super Bowl LIV performance, it was speculated that Lopez and Shakira might announce a 2020 tour together, but those rumors seem to have temporarily dissipated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To the delight of her fans, however, Lopez has been spending some of her quarantine time in the recording studio.