Cassie Randolph Discusses How She’s Been Coping Since Split From Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph says it has been an 'awful few months.'

Cassie Randolph turned to Instagram on Wednesday, July 1 to get real about how she’s been doing since her split from former Bachelor Colton Underwood. She acknowledged that she has been having a difficult time and also discussed how appearing on the reality television series completely changed her life, according to US Weekly.

The photo Randolph shared showed her sitting on the beach looking relaxed, her eyes closed and a slight smile upon her face. Even though it appeared to be a happy photo, it hasn’t been an easy time in the 25-year-olds life since her split from Underwood at the end of May. While going through the breakup was already hard enough for her emotionally, she has also had to deal with a number of other factors due to her fame such as the unkind comments of strangers.

She started off her lengthy caption by sharing what she wishes she could tell the haters commenting upon her personal life.

“It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go through it. I’m STILL going through it. It’s hard enough without your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away,” she began.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

However, after taking a brief break from social media. She has come to the conclusion that with other major issues going on in the world like the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, and other political topics, what people are saying about her doesn’t really matter. Thus, she has re-evaluated her goals in life, spent time offline, and got back into some of her old hobbies. Even though she admits the comments still hurt, she is returning to social media. She concluded her statement by thanking those that have been kind and supportive towards her during this challenging time.

“Life is short. We all have struggles to figure out. All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don’t feel regret. Always be learning, always be growing. Ok, I’m done. A bit all over the place, but I’m forcing myself not to overthink. Thanks to the majority of you who’ve been kind and sent concerned messages. It means more than you know.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the conclusion of Randolph’s relationship with Underwood was rocky, inside sources claimed. In fact, she had tried to end it with the former Bachelor several times before. The main issue that divided them was that they were simply at different stages in life.