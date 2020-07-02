Vanilla Ice Postpones His Fourth Of July Concert After Backlash Over Coronavirus Concerns

Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his 1990s hit “Ice, Ice, Baby,” announced that he was indefinitely postponing a planned concert on the Fourth of July in Texas after facing intense pressure. Critics lashed out at the reality star, saying that holding a concert amid the coronavirus pandemic was risky and irresponsible.

Vanilla Ice made the announcement on social media, tweeting a message and video to his fans.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home,” he wrote.

The video showed him wearing a blue baseball cap with a stylized American flag on it. He opened the clip while walking around outside, saying that he had an update on the concert.

“Basically, I’m not going. I’m listening to my fans,” he said in the video.

He said that he had heard what his fans were saying about being concerned over the increase in coronavirus cases in the state. He then added that they had scheduled the concert a long time ago and didn’t realize how high the number of confirmed cases had climbed in Austin in recent days. His team, he says, was hoping things would look better by the holiday.

“Basically, just wanna stay safe. We do take it serious [sic] and we want to make sure that everybody’s safe. We were hoping for a good time,” he said.

“It turned into be a big focal point on me and it’s not about that.”

He concluded by saying that he hoped by New Year’s Day, that there would be a cure for the disease.

“Go, ninja, go!” he quipped, referencing the lyrics to one of his songs.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

The rapper was set to perform at a show outside of Austin at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which has a capacity of 2,500 people.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the concert was met with concern not only from fans, but the Health Department in Texas, which said that it wasn’t wise to attend a gathering of that size as the pandemic continues to surge in the state.

Texas hit a record of over 8,000 new cases in a single day on Wednesday. While Gov. Greg Abbott ordered restaurants to close amidst the surge, the venue is considered a bar and can stay open.