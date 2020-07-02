Vanilla Ice Cancels His Fourth Of July Concert After Backlash Over Coronavirus Concerns

Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his hit 90s “Ice, Ice, Baby,” announced that he was canceling a planned concert on the Fourth of July in Texas after facing intense pressure. Critics lashed out at the reality star, saying that holding a concert during the coronavirus pandemic was risky and irresponsible.

Vanilla Ice made the announcement on his social media account, tweeting a message and video to his fans.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home,” he wrote.

The video shows him wearing a blue baseball cap with a stylized American flag on it. He opened the clip while walking around in the outdoors saying that he had an update on the concert:

“Basically, I’m not going. I’m listening to my fans,” he said in the video.

He said that he had heard what his fans were saying about being concerned over the increase in coronavirus numbers in the state. He then added that they had scheduled the concert a long time ago and didn’t realize how high the number of confirmed cases had climbed in Austin recent days. His team, he says, was hoping things would look better by the holiday.

“Basically, just wanna stay safe. We do take it serious and we want to make sure that everybody’s safe. We were hoping for a good time,” he said.

“It turned into be a big focal point on me and it’s not about me,” he added.

He concluded by saying that he hoped by New Years that there would be a cure for the disease.

“Go, ninja, go!” he cheered researchers.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

The rapper was set to perform at a 2,5000 capacity show outside of Austin at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill for the holiday, but it was indefinitely postponed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the concert was met with concern from not just fans, but the Health Department in Texas, which said that it wasn’t wise to attend a gathering of that size as the pandemic continues to surge in the state.

Currently, the state hit a record of over 8,000 new cases in a single day on Wednesday. While state Governor Gregg Abbott ordered restaurants to close amidst the surge, the venue is considered a bar and can stay open.