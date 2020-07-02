Lauren Simpson Shows Off Sculpted Abs And Legs For New Gym Workout Videos

Lauren Simpson took to Instagram on Thursday to show her fans some glute and hamstring exercises that they can do at the gym.

Dressed in a longsleeved black crop top and matching shorts, Lauren kicked things off with a set of weighted hip thrusts. She braced her back against a bench for this one and placed a heavy barbell across her pelvis. Starting with her knees raised and her feet planted on the floor, Lauren lowered her hips until they almost touched the floor beneath them.

Then, with her hands placed on the weight, she swung her hips upward and paused for a couple of seconds before she lowered them once more. Lauren didn’t specify how much weight she lifted but in her caption, she wrote that she was back “in the 100kgs club with hip thrusts” which means that she lifted upwards of 220 pounds.

In the second clip of the five-part series, Lauren headed to the leg press machine which required her to lay in an inclined position and push a weight up with her feet. During the set, Lauren pushed it one-quarter of the way up first before she completed a full repetition.

Next, she performed a set of leg curls on a different machine before she headed over to the cable machine for a series of kickbacks. She attached the weight to her ankle for this exercise, before she swung her leg behind her and then back to its original position.

Then she ended her circuit with a set of back extensions. For this move, she placed herself on a machine that required her to anchor her heels as she lowered and lifted her torso over a padded incline bench.

In the comments section of Lauren’s post, some fans who weren’t able to go to the gym, likely because of coronavirus restrictions, seemed envious of her.

“If we are kept away from gyms much longer I’m moving to Australia…” one person wrote.

More than one fan commented on Lauren’s apparent ability to bounce back from a stomach surgery she had a couple of months ago.

“Even though the scars and experience are there – your body is responding like it never happened! You look incredible and I’m so happy for you that your back in the gym and doing what you love,” another fan added.

“You look amazing! Happy you are back at the gym and reaching new goals,” a third Instagram user commented.