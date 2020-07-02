Sean Lowe And Catherine Giudici Celebrate Their Son Samuel’s 4th Birthday

Catherine Giudici took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her son Samuel for his birthday.

Catherine Giudici, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 2 to pay tribute to her eldest child Samuel on the little boy’s birthday. The sweet photo gave a behind the scenes look at what appeared to be a very exciting birthday party.

In the joyful snapshot, Giudici and Lowe stood in the front lawn of their Dallas, Texas home, each holding a smiling Samuel up in the air. Behind them was a large net that helped contain a plentiful amount of balloons in various shapes, sizes and colors. It appeared that the birthday party was focused around an amphibian theme, blow up snakes and alligators visible among the balloons. Two additional blow up alligators were visible in the grass at the couple’s feet. The balloon that served as a focal point, however, was a giant gold number four in honor of Samuel’s special day.

Giudici was dressed for the occasion in a floral print dress and black heels. She wore her long brown hair on top of her head in a bun. Meanwhile, Lowe kept it simple with a white T-shirt, maroon shorts, and white sneakers. He finished off the look with a backwards baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Samuel appeared to be having a great time at the party. He sported a T-shirt with palm leaves on it and matching green shorts.

In her sweet caption, Giudici wished her son a happy birthday while also recounting many of the ways he is special. She expressed her gratitude for his sweet and loving nature as well as the fact that she and Lowe get to be his parents.

The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 60,000 likes in only an hour. Giudici boasts 1.4 million on the platform overall. Many fans and followers of the family took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photo and to wish little Samuel a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Samuel!! You have incredible parents so it’s no accident you are turning out to be such a great kid!!!” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday Samuel! You guys are the best parents. His parade looked awesome!!!” remarked another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe and Giudici have two more children including 1 year old Samuel and an infant daughter named Mia. Lowe recently discussed the fact that they will likely have at least one more child, and may even consider adding on to their family through the process of adoption.