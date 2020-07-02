Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Shares Sweet Tribute To Scheana Marie After Her Miscarriage

Kristen Doute is offering support to Scheana Marie amid her heartbreak.

Kristen Doute hopes she can be there to support Scheana Marie following her tragic miscarriage.

After Scheana opened up about the loss of her and her boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child on her YouTube channel, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member, who was fired from her position on the show in June due to allegations of racist behavior, offered a number of supportive to Scheana on her Instagram Stories.

“I love you,” Kristen wrote in her first photo, which included an image of Scheana and Brock in bed together.

“You’ve always been there for me through the hardest of times,” Kristen continued with her second Stories post.

In the second image shared by Kristen, she was seen posing alongside Scheana with a black eye and her tongue out.

In Kristen’s third post on her Instagram Stories, she continued to speak of her allegiance to Scheana by saying that she will always be there for her longtime friend and ex-cast mate before noting that she will hold her hand as she continues to cope with the devastating loss of her unborn child.

With her third post, Kristen included a photo of herself and Scheana laughing together as they appeared as guests on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, years ago. And while Kristen surely won’t be appearing on that particular show again, she plans to remain in the life of Scheana and her other former co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, whose birthday party she attended last month at the home of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

Kristen also posted a cartoon of Winnie the Pooh with a number of hearts surrounding his head.

Scheana first confirmed that she and Brock had lost their unborn child at the end of last month, just a short time after Stassi revealed that she and her fiancé, Beau Clark, were expecting a baby girl together in January.

Scheana Marie attends the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event. John Sciulli / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana revealed during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, days ago that after learning she had suffered a miscarriage, Kristen paid her a visit and brought her flowers. As she explained, she found Kristen’s gesture to be “so sweet” and thoroughly enjoyed getting to see her longtime friend.

Scheana also said during the episode that Kristen’s visit reminded her that she has “some amazing friends” before applauding her other cast mates, Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright, for being “really really supportive” of her in recent days.