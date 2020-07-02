Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Will Be A ‘Media Circus’ & Supervised Release Is ‘Unlikely,’ Experts Say

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed a grand jury indictment against noted Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was taken into custody by agents of the FBI the same day, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The six-count indictment included the following charges: conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for SDNY, filed a nine-page memo in support of detention, calling Maxwell “an extreme flight risk.”

Lawyer Joseph Hoelscher, managing attorney for Hoelscher Gebbia Cepeda PLLC, called the prospect of Maxwell’s release “unlikely.”

“She may be released under extreme supervision, but it is unlikely given the flight risk since she basically disappeared for a long time,” Hoelscher told The Inquisitr.

Hoelscher pointed out, however, that it may be “safer for everyone” if Maxwell was remanded to house arrest, given the circumstances of Epstein’s death while in federal custody.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

In considering a trial, Hoelscher maintained that both the prosecution and defense would face tremendous pressure, though it would be greater for the latter.

“Both sides need to be cognizant of appearances and the impact of the media coverage. There will be temptations to do or say stupid things, so there needs to be a lot of self-discipline.”

Regarding a potential trial’s coverage in the press, attorney David Reischer was completely candid.

“Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial will look like a complete media circus. Any attorney that defends her will rightfully argue that she will be denied a fair trial due to the impact of pretrial media coverage,” Reischer told The Inquisitr.

Reischer, the CEO of legaladvice.com, pointed out that high-profile criminal cases are typically covered “ad nauseam” by the media and said that Maxwell’s trial would be no exception.

“Expect lots of jurisdictional and venue wrangling by defense attorneys before a discussion of the merits of the case can even be heard by an impartial jury,” he added.

Given the indictment, Hoelscher said Maxwell could be facing 35 years in prison if convicted, though it could be substantially more, given that the charges against her could be amended and more charges brought. He pointed out that any defense attorney considering taking on her case has a lot of things to consider.

“They are going to eat, breathe, and live this case for years. They need to prepare their other clients and their families. Frankly, they need to really think about whether they want to take this on,” he said.