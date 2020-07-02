WWE News: Superstar Details The Extreme Severity Of Recent Injury

Injuries are nothing new to WWE superstars, but some of them could end up changing their entire career and in-ring style. Ember Moon’s last match was back in September of last year, and fans have been anxiously awaiting her return. Unfortunately, she suffered an Achilles injury so severe that it ruptured in two places. To make matters worse, the severity of the injury only increased due to her high pain tolerance.

On September 23, Lacey Evans defeated Moon on an episode of Monday Night Raw. The next night, Moon suffered what many thought to be an ankle injury during a segment for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

After being evaluated by medical professionals, her injury turned out to be a ruptured Achilles. While speaking with ComicBook.com, she detailed that a standard version of this injury would have someone back in six to nine months, but hers is anything but typical.

“What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half, and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”

That is anything but a “generic Achilles rupture” as Moon states more people believe she has.

Due to the unique nature of her injury, Moon’s doctor was only able to find two other instances of it. According to her doctor, both of those injuries happened to soccer players who learned of the problem immediately.

Those two cases had recovery times of 20 months and 30 months, respectively.

Initially, Moon had a return date in mind for when she would be able to get back in the ring. After learning how bad things were, she simply hopes that she can get back to wrestling in at least two years.

Another problem that has popped up for Moon is the coronavirus pandemic. She was in the middle of physical therapy and strength building, but all of that was put on hold since everyone had to quarantine, and gyms closed down.

Ember Moon knows that this injury is possibly career-ending, but she’s not looking at it that way. She is going to physical therapy sessions “five, six days” each week. Moon also purchased some training equipment for her home in case COVID-19 progresses and forces another lockdown for different states.