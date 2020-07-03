Lucy Hale Gets Tearful In Video About Cancellation Of Her Show ‘Katy Keene’

Lucy Hale took to Instagram on Thursday night to react to the cancellation of her show, Katy Keene.

“I’ve had to do this a couple of times just because I was a blubbering mess,” she said at the beginning of the clip.

Lucy added that she had struggled to find the words to express what being a part of the show had meant to her. She went on to call it one of the highlights of her life and fought back tears as she confessed that she’d probably be grief-stricken about the loss for a while. Lucy shared that she had previously been on shows that have not been renewed. Although she said that each time had been heartbreaking, she indicated that Katy Keene’s cancellation was particularly disheartening because the show held a special place in her heart.

She went on to express her gratitude to the show’s cast and crew. Then she thanked her fans for supporting the series as well.

“I cannot stress how amazing you are all the time,” she said.

Near the end of the clip, Lucy speculated that this may not have been the right time for the show. But she later expressed that she was confused by the decision to cancel it. Lucy ended the video on a positive note, however, vowing to hold her head high as she navigates new career opportunities.

The post racked up more than 180,000 views in under an hour and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on the clip so far. In the comments section, fans showed their support for the 31-year-old actress.

“LOVE YOU. Beautiful soul so happy to know you. You’re a dream. It was a dream. Forever grateful,” one person wrote before they added a starry red-heart emoji.

“Aaaaand I’m crying. You worked your a– off and put your heart into this show. Proud of you and, as always, can’t wait to see what’s next… Love you,” another Instagram user added.

“I am gutted. I love this show and I love you and I’m angry and sad and confused. We needed a show like this so much and I don’t understand. I love you and I will be watching this all the time,” a third supporter wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, there still might be some hope for Katy Keene fans as producers are seeking a new home for the show. The first season is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.