UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs As She Heads To ‘Fight Island’

Paige VanZant shared a photo at the airport on her way to an upcoming UFC fight for her latest Instagram update. She held her dog while standing next to her husband, and wore a cropped shirt that put her chiseled abs on display.

The flyweight fighter has shared several intense training clips in preparation for her upcoming fight, and in this pic she showed off the final results of her hard work. She is set to compete at UFC 251 on July 11, and posted a photo as her and husband Austin Vanderford went to the airport for the event at “Fight Island.”

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – posed on the curb next to two pink suitcases, and two silver suitcases. Her husband wrapped his arm around her, and the 26-year-old held her little white dog in her left hand. Both of them had black face masks on. There was a row of airport trolleys behind the married couple.

The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant had her hair in tight braids, and it appeared as though she had dyed her hair a light pink. VanZant rocked a striped cropped t-shirt and tight black leggings. This outfit offered fans a glimpse of her rock-hard abs that stood out in the airport snap. She had on a pair of black sneakers and a pink smart watch to complete the ensemble. Vanderford wore a gray hoodie and black gym shorts, and his hair looked dyed as well.

VanZant tagged her husband in the photo, and in her caption she included the hashtag “#fightisland” and tagged the UFC’s Instagram account.

Many of the MMA fighter’s 2.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the picture, and more than 43,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. The model received over 500 comments in that short time. Her replies were swamped with fire emoji and well-wishes from several fellow MMA fighters such as Pearl Gonzalez and Arlene Blencowe. Multiple fans responded to VanZant’s exposed midsection.

“Checkout them abs. Lookin good PVZ. Good luck,” one fan wrote.

“Damn look at that six pack so beautiful husband is so lucky,” another added.

“Let’s go PVZ. Can’t wait to see you in action,” an Instagram user replied.

One follower left a snarky comment that referenced the couple’s at-home antics during quarantine.

“Oh y’all are not naked?” they wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week VanZant flaunted her insanely fit figure in a sports bra and leggings while she snapped several mirror selfies.