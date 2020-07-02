Anita Herbert Flaunts Sculpted Abs And Legs In Polka-Dot Crop Top And Mini-Skirt

Hungarian fitness model, Anita Herbert flaunted her sculpted arms and legs in the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

In the image that she shared, the brunette beauty rocked a flattering black-and-white polka-dot crop top and matching mini-skirt. The top featured an off the shoulder neckline and short puffy sleeves. There was also a lace-up closure at the center that revealed some of Anita’s decolletage. Her skirt appeared to feature a frilled hem that had been lifted by the wind when the photo was taken.

Anita’s long straight jet-black hair fell past her shoulders from a middle part and a couple of tendrils fluttered in the wind as well. She appeared to also sport a dark eyeshadow and liner under her glamorously arched eyebrows. While she sported a dramatic eye makeup look her lips appeared to be lipstick-free.

In her caption, Anita wrote about the benefits of exercise, writing that she believes that the only way anyone can truly feel great about themselves is through taking care of the body. She went on to promote her upcoming paid fitness challenge which she claimed would offer all of the “tools” needed to improve one’s level of fitness. But she stressed that results will depend on the level of effort that each individual invests in the program.

Anita’s post has been liked more than 6,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to Anita’s photo and the message in her caption.

“Amazing! You are so beautiful, Anita!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful pictures. You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous,” another Instagram user added.

“I’m guessing you feel pretty fn wonderful,” a third supporter wrote before they added a kissing-face emoji to their comment.

“You are so beautiful!! Inside and out! Thank you for guiding us all and teaching us some valuable lessons!” a fourth fan gushed.

Although she used this post to promote a paid program, Anita regularly shares free workout demonstration on her Instagram page. In a previous video series, Anita showed fans how they can train their lower bodies with resistance bands. Wearing a black sports bra and shorts, she executed a circuit that included a set of banded dumbbell sumo squats and banded “Good Mornings.”

“There are SO MANY ways to make your home workouts challenging: combining DB s with bands, slow down eccentrics, unilateral moves, pauses, pulses, holds, etc,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry Queens, I got you.”