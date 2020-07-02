Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

On Thursday, July 2, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 604,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing before a beautiful body of water and gorgeous green hills on an overcast day. According to the post’s geotag the location of the photoshoot was Cumbria, England.

Rachel sizzled in an off-white long-sleeved crop top with an open back and a pair of matching shorts. The set, which was from the clothing company Oh Polly, accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. As for accessories, she wore hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, a small white purse, and Nike tennis shoes.

The blond bombshell’s hair looked tousled and windblown. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. Rachel made her blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Rachel sat on a rock with her back turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The model looked over her shoulder and smiled sweetly. She faced forward in the following photo, placing one of her hands on the rock and the other on the side of her face. The final picture showed the Instagram star standing with her back arched and her legs spread.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Oh Polly.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful picture,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow gorgeous photos beautiful and this set looks amazing on you [you’re] so perfect babe xxx,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning girl,” remarked another follower.

“So pretty babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.