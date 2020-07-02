Lili Reinhart Apologizes After Controversial Instagram Post Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Lili Reinhart shared a photo of herself topless then requested justice for Breonna Taylor.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has issued an apology after sharing a controversial post on Instagram. In the photo that has since been deleted, Reinhart could be seen siting on the beach topless, her knees covering her chest. In the caption of the post, she called for justice for Breonna Taylor, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor was a young Black woman who was killed after being shot by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13. During the very controversial incident, Taylor had been laying in bed with her boyfriend when the three plainclothes officers arrived at her apartment. Taylor was shot eight times, despite not having committed any crime.

In the caption of Reinhart’s post, she demanded justice be served.

“Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice,” she wrote.

However, after receiving feedback from other social media users, Reinhart determined that her post was insensitive and decided to take it down. She took to Twitter to share an apology to anyone she might have offended. She acknowledged that she had been trying to do a good thing but ultimately made a mistake.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” she wrote in her first apology tweet.

Reinhart has been very vocal in her support of equality and of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks. However, she now admits she is still educating herself regarding how to be a proper ally of the cause.

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive,” she concluded in a secondary tweet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brett Hankison, is one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death. Hankison has been fired from the department. The other two officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. However, none of the officers have been arrested for the incident, despite many calls for justice not only from Taylor’s family but from people all over the United States.