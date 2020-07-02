Herman Cain Hospitalized In Atlanta With COVID-19 Infection

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain — who was considered by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board in 2019 and remains an ardent supporter of the administration — has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The 74-year-old’s hospitalization and coronavirus infection were announced via his official Twitter account on Thursday.

A statement that accompanied the tweet said that Cain’s symptoms had become serious enough by July 1 that the hospitalization was required. It was made clear, though, that Cain was not using a respirator and that he was awake, alert and “resting comfortably” in an Atlanta-area hospital.

It was further stated that there was no way of knowing where Cain may have contracted COVID-19.

Last month, Cain was in attendance at a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma during which a large number of attendees were photographed not wearing masks (including Cain himself) or practicing social distancing. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, six Trump staffers tested positive for coronavirus infection ahead of the event and a journalist who was there to cover the rally later tested positive as well.

Throughout the pandemic, Cain has downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 and also questioned some of the preventative measures put into place in an effort to combat the virus. On the date of his positive test — June 29 — he fired off a tweet opining that the coronavirus situation in Florida was “better than what you’re being told.”

He did so in spite of the fact that Florida is one of the states that has seen a dramatic uptick in confirmed cases in recent days.

Moreover, in a tweet by Cain that came on the same day as his hospital admittance, he praised the decision of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem not to enforce social distancing or require masks at Trump’s upcoming Mount Rushmore event on July 3.

“Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump,” he wrote. “PEOPLE ARE FED UP!”

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Cain, who first achieved notoriety as the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, was briefly considered a frontrunner during the 2012 presidential campaign after he won the straw polls of the Florida Republican Party, TeaCon and the National Federation of Republican Women’s Convention. He later suspended his campaign in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and adultery.

More recently, he was considered by Trump for a position with the Federal Reserve Board before he withdrew his name from consideration due to a lack of congressional support for the move.