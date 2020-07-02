Donald Trump Is Depressed And ‘Down In The Dumps’ Amid Decline In Polls, Report Says

A new report from Vanity Fair claims that Republicans have described Donald Trump as “down in the dumps” as his approval rating declines. According to one Republican close to the White House, the people in the president’s orbit believe that his “heart’s not in” the election. In addition, Trump allegedly called Fox News host Tucker Carlson and asked him for guidance.

According to the report, one Republican close to Trump said he claims that the polls showing his decline are “fake.” Despite these claims, the report cites a Republican working on the Republican National Convention (RNC) who says the event may be canceled to prevent another Tulsa-like humiliation for Trump.

Amid Trump’s purported decline, Republicans are allegedly looking for an exit.

“Nervous Republicans worried about losing the Senate are now debating when to break from Trump,” the report reads.

As reported by CBS News, vulnerable Republican Senators are not criticizing Trump in their reelection bids, but many have chosen to leave him out of their campaign ads. Instead of focusing on their connections to Trump, these Senators have instead concentrated on the efforts they have made in the Senate to help Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others, including Senator Kelly Loeffler, continue to tout their ties to Trump amid his decline.

“Kelly Loeffler was a target from the get-go because she stood behind the president — especially against Planned Parenthood,” one of her reelection ad’s says.

The Vanity Fair report also touches on battles within the White House. In particular, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows allegedly attempted to have Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, removed from his position. Meadows is also reportedly clashing with the president’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, due to his relationships with Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, who are Kushner’s “adversaries.”

“Meadows is in real sh*t,” a Republican familiar with the clash said. “He went to war with Jared and tried to get Brad out.”

The Trump campaign’s purported fall into chaos comes as polls continue to show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a strong lead. As The Inquisitr reported, in Monmouth polling released Thursday, Biden lead Trump by 12 percentage points among the registered voters surveyed. The edge is an increase from the pollster’s last poll, which showed Biden leading by 11 percentage points.

Regardless, CNN claims that Trump doesn’t show signs of shifting his strategy — speaking to his loyal base.