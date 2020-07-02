Megan Thee Stallion Wows Followers In Skintight White PVC Catsuit: ‘This Pussy Got Power’

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself looking nothing short of incredible. The rapper is hot property on the music scene right now and knows how to also make an impact via the social media platform.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a skintight white PVC catsuit that covered her entire body and featured black detailing. The garment complemented her hourglass figure and was paired with a corset of the same color over the top. To complete the ensemble, Megan opted for white PVC thigh-high boots and cat ears. She held onto a long white whip and rocked long pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with black and white polish. Megan styled her long dark straight hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. She accessorized with small earrings and no other visible jewelry.

The 25-year-old posted six images within one upload.

In the first shot, the chart-topper was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip while raising her other arm with the whip in her hand. Megan tilted her head up and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she continued to embody a cat and turned her left hand into a claw shape, while in the third frame, she bit her nail. In the fifth pic, Megan poked her tongue out and made it look like she was licking one of her claws.

In the sixth and final image, she was photographed sitting down on a black leather chair with a toy kitty sitting on the right arm.

For the fourth slide, Megan was caught in action from head-to-toe on stage with the whip in both her hands. She looked over to her left with a strong look and oozed fierceness.

Megan explained in her caption this killer outfit took place for the latest episode of Legendary which is out now.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 750,000 likes and over 10,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I swear you could wear a bonnet and a cow pattern onesie and still look amazing,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“BABY U SO FINE,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Definitely drooling and crying. Thank you for this blessing,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, I love this,” a fourth admirer commented.