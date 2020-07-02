Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Phenomenal Physique In A Green Bikini In Lake Tahoe

Kelly Gale recently traveled to Lake Tahoe, California, where she looked hotter than ever in a tiny bikini. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account today to share a stunning snap from the “magical trip,” much to the delight of her fans.

Kelly stood the middle of a partially-underwater staircase in the shot. She posed in profile to the camera and leaned up against the side of a wooden building — possibly her temporary abode during the relaxing vacation. A breathtaking view of the cloudless sky, mountains, and clear blue water made up the background of the shot, making for a stunning scene that was only one element of the photo that made it hard to ignore.

The Swedish bombshell was quite a sight herself in a bright green bikini that popped against her deep, allover tan. The set included a classic triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s plunging neckline, while its too-small cups added a scandalous glimpse of sideboob to the racy look.

Kelly also rocked a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The cheeky swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and derriere completely exposed. The number also had a thin waistband that sat low on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, flat stomach, and chiseled abs.

Kelly opted not to add any accessories to her bikini look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her phenomenal physique and dangerous curves. Her dark tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp as if she had already gone for a dip in the lake prior to the photo being taken. Kelly also seemed to be bare-faced, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption of the upload, the catwalk queen told her fans that they could visit her YouTube page to see more of her trip to Lake Tahoe. Many, however, seemed content with the solo snap, which has amassed over 17,000 likes and dozens of comments within one hour of going live.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

“Looks insane!” quipped another fan.

“Such a beautiful girl at such a beautiful lake,” a third admirer remarked.

Others expressed their love for the photo through the use of emoji, with many using the flame, green heart, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kelly’s feed for another look at her incredible bikini body. The model recently shared another steamy photo that captured her rocking a mismatched two-piece while enjoying a martini in a hot tub. That post was another hit, earning nearly 37,000 likes and 175 comments to date.