Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Printed Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her buxom body in a scandalously short printed mini dress. The ensemble was from the Australian label Lioness, and Kara made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Kara didn’t include a geotag, but she stood on front of the Bottega Veneta store. The brand’s name was printed in elegant white font on several white awnings behind Kara, and the luxurious building provided the perfect backdrop for her quartet of snaps.

The dress Kara wore had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a cream and black checkered print that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. Kara topped the mini dress off with a jacket crafted from the same fabric, which she allowed to slide down her shoulders slightly.

Kara kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and carrying a Fendi bag on her arm. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she held a to-go coffee cup in her hand.

The mini dress had a scandalously short hem that put plenty of her toned thighs on display. In the second shot from the update, Kara spun around and showed her followers what the ensemble looked like from behind. The fabric clung to her pert posterior, and the dress also showed off plenty of skin on her back.

Kara shared several more snaps in which she posed seductively for the camera, and one in which she was captured taking a sip of her beverage. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 6,700 likes and 93 comments within just 43 minutes.

“Obsessed with that dress,” one follower remarked.

“You’re so perfect,” another fan added, including a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

“I need whatever you’re drinking,” one follower added, captivated by Kara’s beauty.

“Always stunning,” a fourth fan wrote simply.

Kara loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure in all kinds of outfits, from swimwear to lingerie. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a double update taken on the beach. She rocked a brightly-colored crop top with a knotted detail on the chest that accentuated her tantalizing cleavage, and paired it with some skimpy bikini bottoms. Kara looked like a bronzed goddess as she strutted down the sand with a smile on her face and sunglasses perched atop her nose.