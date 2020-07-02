Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Tiny Tan Bikini

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her incredible athletic figure on display in a revealing photo in her latest update. For the post, she sported a tiny bikini that barely covered her body while soaking up sun in the water.

Muniz was photographed in the water for this snap, as is typical for the well-known surfer. She stood in shallow water on the shore of a beach, and there was sand and rocks scattered around her. Muniz used the geotag of Kalbarri, Western Australia, which is near where she has spent most of her time during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilian was shot from the side with her body tilted towards the camera. Her eyes were closed as the sun shone down on her gorgeous face, and cast a silhouette of her body in the water behind her. Muniz raised both her hands and held them just in front of her mouth. Her long dark hair appeared soaked and she wore it slicked back.

The 21-year-old rocked a tiny tan swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Her top hugged onto her assets and had thin straps that ran up her shoulders. She wore matching tan bottoms that had thin straps which wrapped around her waist. Fans were treated to a clear glimpse of her fit legs and toned midsection.

Muniz recently shared posts from her wedding to long-time boyfriend Jack Robinson, and wore a wedding ring on her left hand for this photo. In her caption, she mentioned enjoying a wonderful day.

The picture was shared on Thursday for the model’s 754,000 Instagram followers, and more than 29,000 of them showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over eight hours after it went live. Muniz received over 100 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart emoji. Social media influencer Andrea Hannemann left that emoji in the comment section. The surfer had well-wishes and compliments from fans in both English and Portuguese.

“Amazing you deserve the world at your feet,” one follower wrote.

“U are the most beautiful,” another replied while adding a series of emoji.

“Gorgeous!” a fan commented.

“Too pretty,” added another.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz flaunted her curves in another bikini pic near the end of June. She was photographed coming out of the water on the side of a boat. The Brazilian wore a small black swimsuit that embellished her assets. Followers caught a glimpse of her soaking-wet frame as she stuck her tongue out at the lens. That post earned over 29,000 likes.