Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Hot Pink String Bikini

Lyna Perez left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The sexy model showed some skin as she rocked yet another racy ensemble.

In the revealing snap, Lyna looked hotter than ever as she donned a neon pink bikini. The skimpy top clung tightly to her chest and exposed her massive cleavage while flashing her toned arms in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on display in the snap.

Lyna sat on the edge of a concrete bathtub with both of her hands resting next to her. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a shower stall and a brown tile wall could be seen.

Lyna wore her long dark hair parted down the middle. She styled her brunette mane in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her face with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Lyna’s over 5.2 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 35,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 3,700 remarks on the pic during that time.

“When are we getting married,” one follower joked.

“Best girl on IG,” another wrote.

“You look amazing beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Looks great!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has become known for rocking seriously scanty outfits in her online photos. She’s most often seen posing in tiny bathing suits. However, she’s also been spotted sporting plunging tops, sexy lingerie, and booty shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she went scantily clad in a wine-colored bikini that hugged all of her enviable curves. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 166,000 likes and over 4,600 comments.