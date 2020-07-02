Avital Cohen Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Bejeweled Bikini

Avital Cohen sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post — a sexy series of snaps that featured her rocking a sexy bejeweled bikini. The fitness model flaunted her fabulous figure on a balcony that overlooked the ocean.

Avital’s two piece was a cream color. The top featured triangle-style cups and a ring detail between them that called attention to her cleavage. A separate strap wrapped around her midsection, from which another bejeweled strap dangled. The bottoms were a skimpy pair with jewels on the sides along with strings that tied into loopy bows.

The fitness model’s update consisted of two snapshots that featured her facing the camera with the ocean view behind her. The turquoise water blended with the sky on the horizon, suggesting that it was a perfect day to spend some time on the beach.

Avital smiled in the first picture while she looked downward. She posed with one hip cocked to the side and one leg forward, showcasing her incredibly thin waist and toned pins. She placed one arm on the railing of the balcony while she seemed to adjust the side of her bikini top.

In the second photo, Avital wore a serious expression on her face while she struck sexy pose that showed off her curvy hips and flat abs. She held one hand in her hair while her other hand rested on the railing. She arched her back, flaunting her ample chest.

Avital styled her hair straight. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included mascara, blush, and a pink shade on her lips. She also wore a pink polish on fingernails and a white polish on her toenails. For accessories, she sported stud earrings, a bracelet, and a gold necklace.

In the caption, Avital left an uplifting message.

Her followers seemed to appreciate the post, and many left flattering comments.

“You are the most beautiful doll on planet earth my queen I love you,” gushed one admirer.

“Great message Looking lovely as always dear,” second Instagram user wrote.

“Great beautiful words from a very very beautiful lady. You’re so amazing to share your positive thoughts, the best of course. Have a great day,” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful view You definitely have yourself a fantastic beautiful body,” a fourth comment read.

Avital certainly knows how to rock a bikini. Last month, she wowed her fans with an update that saw her showcasing her curves in an orange bikini.