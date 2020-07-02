Jada Pinkett Smith Says ‘Healing’ Needs To Happen On ‘Red Table Talk’ Following August Alsina Affair Claims

Jada Pinkett Smith hinted that she will address the controversy surrounding her and August Alsina on Red Table Talk.

Just days after Alsina stated in an interview with Angela Yee that he and Pinkett Smith were in a relationship several years ago, the Set It Off actress took to Twitter on Thursday, July 2. The actress’s message was simple and shared how she wanted to take responsibility for something that could only be addressed on her hit Facebook Watch show.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” Pinkett Smith shared.

As fans of Red Table Talk will know, Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris sit at the Red Table during their show. Several guests like Snoop Dogg, Jordyn Woods, and T.I. have sat at the table to address the headlines they’ve made throughout their careers.

This is the first time Pinkett Smith has been vocal on social media since Alsina’s allegations came into the forefront. According to the “No Love” singer, not only did he and Pinkett Smith have a relationship during her publicized marriage to Will Smith, but the actor gave his blessing during the relationship, per Entertainment Tonight. He claimed the two men addressed it and that the Smiths aren’t romantic with each other. Alsina also claimed he was dedicated to Pinkett Smith throughout their alleged affair.

“I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it,” Alsina said. “So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like.”

If Pinkett Smith does decide to address Alsina’s claims on Red Table Talk, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s spoken about her marriage on the show. Back in April, she shared how quarantine has affected the long-standing couple’s relationship. She admitted it was difficult being quarantined with her husband and said their time together made her realize she doesn’t know anything about Will after more than 20 years of marriage. Last January, the couple both admitted they think of their union more as a “life partnership” than a marriage. They also shared that they no longer celebrate their anniversary, as their relationship has transcended into something bigger than romance. Additionally, Will has said he wouldn’t leave his wife, no matter what she does on her own.