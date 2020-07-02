WWE Spoilers: NXT Superstar Gives Away Major Title Change For Next Week’s ‘Great American Bash’

This week on NXT, the first half of the Great American Bash took place with plenty of action for WWE fans. Next week, the second half of the show will air, but one major spoiler has already leaked ahead of time. A current superstar on the yellow brand posted a picture on his Instagram story that gave away a significant title change. Still, fans won’t actually be able to see it until next Wednesday.

The rest of this article contains huge spoilers for the NXT Great American Bash airing next week. If you don’t want to know what happens ahead of time, you’ll want to stop reading now.

As many already know, all the brands of the company have been taping shows in advance at the WWE Performance Center. The second half of the Great American Bash has already taken place, and it will air on Wednesday, July 7.

The main event of the show will be NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a “Winner Takes All” Match. Unfortunately for those who follow wrestlers’ social media, the match result was already shared for everyone to see.

As reported by Sportskeeda, NXT superstar Saurav Gurjar shared screenshots in his Instagram story, and they showed a massive celebration. All of the celebration was for Keith Lee, who won the match and is now a dual champion in NXT.

WWE

It is Lee’s first time holding the NXT Championship, and he takes the belt from Cole, who has held onto it for a long time.

Cole won the title last summer by defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver XXV. At the current time, he has held the title for nearly 400 days, but by the time the match airs on NXT, he will have crossed that mark. He is the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the history of the title.

The screenshots on Gurjar’s Instagram were of Lee standing victorious in the ring with confetti flying all over the place and pyro going off. It’s hard to see through all the confetti, but Lee has both title belts held up in his hands.

Fans checking out Gurjar’s Instagram won’t see the screenshots as he has since removed them from his story. There’s a good chance that someone from WWE management caught wind of his post and made him take the pictures down.

Night one of the Great American Bash went over well as fans loved it, but WWE is planning on it being an even bigger night for NXT next week.