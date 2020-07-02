‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Sizzles On The Beach In A Knotted White Bikini & Sarong

Another day, another smoking hot bikini snap from Sarah Harris. The Kiwi hottie has been flooding her Instagram page with a number of stunning swimwear looks lately, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not seem to disappoint her adoring fans.

The former Playboy model thrilled her 2.2 million followers with the skin-baring shot on Wednesday evening. The image was captured on a beautiful beach, and saw Sarah standing in the sand just a few feet away from where the water gently flowed into the shore. She posed with one leg slightly in front of the other to highlight her hourglass silhouette, and averted her gaze to something off into the distance rather than at the camera.

The 26-year-old sizzled in the oceanside snap as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a ribbed white bikini from Fashion Nova that popped against her tan. The two-piece included a plunging top that fell far down Sarah’s chest, leaving a scandalous amount of her ample cleavage well within eyesight. Its cups tied together in a tight knot in the middle of her bosom, drawing even further attention to the busty display.

Sarah also rocked a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear boasted a high-cut leg that showcased her sculpted thighs, while its curved waistband accentuated her trim waist and taut tummy. She added a sheer sarong to the look as well, which she noted in the caption she was “obsessed with” at the moment. The short skirt was knotted low on one side of the model’s waist and clung tightly to her hips to emphasize her bodacious curves.

Sarah accessorized with a silver watch and gold hoop earrings. She styled her platinum tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and gently blew in the ocean breeze. The finishing touches on her look was a full application of makeup, which appeared to consist of a peach lipstick, red blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The shot proved to be a smash hit with Sarah’s fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“WOW!!!! You are a goddess Sarah!!” one person wrote.

“Perfect blond angel,” praised another fan.

“Let’s be honest here, you could wear a potato sack and you would make it look good!” remarked a third admirer.

“You look stunning,” added a fourth follower.

The upload has also amassed more than 11,000 likes within less than a day’s time.