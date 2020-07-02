Bri Lauren Gets Steamy While Wearing A Strappy Black Bikini While Posing In Chicago

Bri Lauren returned to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share stunning new snaps with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin as she posed scantily clad in Chicago.

In the racy pics, Bri looked hotter than ever as she rocked a strappy black bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps over her toned shoulders and more around her back. The garment also exposed her muscular arms and ample cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the shots. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Bri posed with her backside towards the camera. She placed one hand behind her for balance and the other on her knee as she tilted her head towards the sky and soaked up the sun.

The second shot featured her leaning over and arching her back while pushing her booty out and giving a steamy look into the camera. In the final pic, she straddled a concrete railing as the strap of her bikini fell off of her shoulder.

Bri wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Bri’s 617,000-plus followers flocked to the post to click the like button more than 6,300 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the pics.

“Such a beauty,” one follower wrote.

“So incredibly gorgeous Bri!” another stated.

“So perfect,” a third social media user gushed.

“You seriously take the best pics!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a stunning black bodysuit, which she left unzipped in order to show off her sexy cleavage underneath. That snap has racked up more than 4,700 likes and over 115 comments to date.