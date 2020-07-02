NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie Will Race With ‘Trump 2020’ On Hood, Sides Of His Car

The news comes as NASCAR has been in the spotlight because of LaJoie's fellow driver Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie is set to debut a “Trump 2020” design painted on the hood of his car. The design will be featured on LaJoie’s car during this Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to People. LaJoie’s new design is part of a partnership that LaJoie’s team, Go Fas Racing, has with Patriots of America PAC, which supports President Trump and his efforts to win reelection.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters. I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November,” LaJoie said in a statement.

LaJoie has raced with the “Trump 2020” design on his car before, although this will be the first time that the design is featured on the car’s hood. Go Fas Racing owner Archie St. Hillarie echoed his driver’s sentiments in a statement, saying that he wanted to ensure a victory for the president in November and that he was honored to partner with the PAC.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

“As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track,” St. Hillarie said.

A spokesperson for the Patriots of America PAC said that their mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in the next election. They said that their partnership with Go Fas Racing was a great way to encourage NASCAR fans to do their part, and the PAC was excited about the partnership.

LaJoie won’t be the first driver to make a statement with their car this NASCAR season. Bubba Wallace, the only black driver who races in NASCAR full time, recently drove with a Black Lives Matter font and color scheme that said “Compassion, Love, Understanding” on his car. Wallace also wore a T-shirt that said “I Can’t Breathe,” a reference to the words spoken by many black men who have been killed in police custody.

NASCAR also made headlines when they announced that they would be banning the Confederate flag from all of their events moving forward. In their statement, NASCAR said that the sport was about bringing together all people who loved racing. Their goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for the sport’s fans as well as its competitors and sponsors. The flag had been disallowed in an official capacity previously, but fans were still allowed to bring it if they chose to.