Rocky Barnes Flaunts Incredible Figure In Bandeau Bikini In Beachside Snaps

Rocky Barnes wowed her followers with her latest Instagram update, which featured her rocking a sexy bikini. On Thursday, the model shared a post that saw her modeling the bathing suit while she enjoyed a day at the beach.

Rocky’s two-piece swimsuit was a made from a textured sea-foam green fabric. The top was a bandeau style and the bottoms had a sexy, high-cut style. She completed her look with a pair of matching sunglasses. She accessorized her beach-day look with layered gold necklaces.

The popular influencer’s post consisted of three snapshots that featured her on the beach. She posed with a large white umbrella that featured long fringe around the edge.

The mom of one was standing in the first photo while she held the umbrella with one hand. She faced the camera while looking off to the side with a smile on her face. Part of the ocean was visible in the distance behind her. She posed with one leg in front of the other, showing off her taut abs and curvy hips.

In the second picture, Rocky propped the umbrella on one of her shoulders while she looked at the camera. The snap was taken at a closer angle, giving her fans a better look at her shapely figure.

Rocky was sitting in the sand in the last photo of the series. She held the umbrella with one hand while her other hand rested on her hip. The pose showed off her slender midsection and shapely arms. One leg was folded while her other knee was bent.

Rocky wore her long tresses down with fringe framing her eyes. Because her sunglasses covered most of her face, it was difficult to know if she wore any makeup. However, she appeared to be wearing a rose shade on her lips.

Many of her fans adored the photos, and some of them took a moment to give the post some love.

“Can’t believe you have had a baby … looking hot,” one admirer commented.

“You look so beautiful! Love the two piece,” a second follower chimed in.

You look absolutely amazing! Love theses shoots

“How can you be so gorgeous,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Adore this suit on you!!!” a fourth fan gushed.

Rocky has an incredible sense of style, and she likes to share snaps of some of her favorite outfits on social media. She recently gave birth in January, and throughout her pregnancy, she uploaded pictures that saw her looking incredible. She even rocked a bikini or two before she gave birth.