Padma Lakshmi Shares Adorable Video Featuring Her Daughter Krishna & A TikTok Dance

Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi shared a fun Instagram post on her page on Wednesday that showed her efforts to seemingly help her daughter Krishna pass the time during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine.

Padma, 49, joined her 10-year-old daughter for some dancing and she shared the results on her social media page. By the looks of things, many of Padma’s followers thought the mother-daughter pair knocked it out of the park.

The duo used a snippet of the popular Engelwood song “Crystal Dolphin” for their performance. Padma and Krishna were twinning in matching denim jeans and black tops and they filmed in what appeared to be one of their bedrooms.

Krisha stood slightly ahead of her mom as the two did the popular TikTok dance. The young girl smiled as she led the way, Padma looking slightly more serious as she followed along.

The Top Chef host teased in the caption of her post that they were back at it once again with the TikTok dances, so it sounded as if this probably has been a frequent bonding activity in recent weeks or months throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Padma also added an emoji in her caption that signaled that she was both laughing and crying. It seemed likely that this particular emoji was a pretty good representation of how Padma has felt about starring in TikTok dances alongside her great dancer of a daughter.

Even if Padma was a wee bit resistant in sharing this video, her fans clearly loved it. In less than 24 hours, the clip had already been viewed more than 270,000 times on her Instagram page. The adorable dance featuring Krishna received nearly 30,000 likes and almost 400 comments as well.

“Your daughter is a naturally good dancer! So cute!” one of Padma’s fans wrote.

“She wins with the moves, sorry! :)” a follower declared.

Even if Krisha seemed to nail the dance a wee bit better than her mom, plenty of Padma’s fans gave her full credit for doing her best and having fun at the same time.

“Why and how are you the coolest person ever,” another fan questioned.

“Little Hands has some serious rhythm. Girl can dance!” another person wrote, giving Krishna the win over Padma once again.

Those who have followed Padma on social media for a while know that her nickname for Krishna is “Little Hands.” The 10-year-old frequently makes appearances in her mom’s social media posts and it has always been clear that the two are extremely close. By the looks of the responses to this dance video, fans of the Top Chef star would love to see a lot more clips just like this one.