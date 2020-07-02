Natalie Roser Goes Casual-Chic In Flirty Dress As She Celebrates Friend’s Birthday

Natalie Roser was in the mood to celebrate according to her latest Instagram update. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of photos that she took with her friend, Shannon Lawson, who is also a model. Both ladies looked amazing in their chic outfits as they celebrated Shannon’s birthday.

Natalie rocked a flirty floral dress with a low neckline. She flaunted her ample cleavage thanks to the sweetheart neckline that exposed her décolletage. The Australian model teamed the dress with a classic white cardigan that skimmed her shoulders and arms.

The social media star styled her hair in a middle part and tied it with a clip at the back of her head. She let some of her blonde tresses frame her face in casual disarray. She appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup to enhance her facial features.

Natalie also kept her jewelry to a minimum and only wore large hoop earrings and a delicate necklace with a pendant to complete her look.

Shannon wore a stone-colored fitted dress that clung to her lithe frame. The dress had darts running vertically along the bodice with an elegant high neckline. However, the garment also bared a sliver of her legs.

Shannon also styled her hair in a middle part but allowed her locks to flow freely down her back and shoulders.

The ladies seemed to be celebrating in an upmarket venue. They sat at a table with white tablecloths and damask napkins. Both of them had drinks on the table as they enjoyed each other’s company.

In the first snap, Natalie and Shannon beamed at the camera. Natalie tilted her head to the side and grinned at the lens while Shannon let her eyes do the smiling.

Natalie and Shannon let it rip in the following photo. They laughed as something tickled their sense of humor. The ladies looked into each other’s eyes as they roared with laughter.

The influencer’s fans loved the candid pics and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You by far the prettiest women I know,” one fan commented.

Another follower noted that there were two gorgeous women in the photographs.

“Beautiful Australian Girls,” they added.

A third admirer loved Natalie’s outfit and waxed lyrical about her look.

“I love your dress, you’re so cute girl,” they gushed.

With a following of over 1.2 million people, Natalie remains a very popular Instagram model. She consistently posts sexy bikini shots and often lets her fans catch a glimpse of her real life. Her approach seems to be working as this particular image has already accumulated over 5,000 views.