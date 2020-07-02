Cindy Prado Looks Like A ‘Mermaid Out Of Water’ As She Soaks Up The Sun In A Colorful Bikini

Cindy Prado is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Cuban model took to her account on Thursday to flaunt her insane figure in a skimpy bikini that made her look like a “mermaid out of water.”

The 27-year-old maxed out maxed out Instagram’s photo limit in her latest share, filling up all ten slides with scorching-hot snaps that became an instant hit with her thousands of followers. Per the upload’s geotag, Cindy was in her hometown of Miami, Florida, where she found the perfect spot to relax and soak up some sun. She was set up on a wooden dock that overlooked the ocean and stretched across a tropical-print towel with a book in her hand, all the while looking absolutely incredible in a bikini from Luli Fama Swimwear that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

Cindy stunned in the sexy two-piece that boasted a bright color scheme of blue, pink, and green and a scale pattern resembling that of a mermaid’s tail. She rocked an underwire-style top with thin shoulder straps and a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. The number also had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and accentuate her slender frame.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set had a racy Brazilian cut that allowed Cindy to flaunt her long, sculpted legs and a teasing glimpse of her derriere as she worked on her tan. The swimwear’s thick, curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Cindy accessorized her scanty look with a trendy stack of gold necklaces, hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and sunglasses. She tied her light brown locks in a messy bun, and added a touch of makeup to make her striking features pop. The cosmetics application appeared to include a light pink lipstick, highlighter, and blush.

The multi-slide post has only been live for a short time but has already proved to be a major hit with her adoring fans. After just one hour on her page, it has been awarded more than 17,000 likes and dozens of comments.

“A major babe as always,” one person wrote.

“Hotter than the sun,” praised another fan.

“You are just a Miami dream,” a third admirer remarked.

“Body goals,” added a fourth follower.

Cindy seems to impress her fans no matter what she is wearing in her Instagram posts. Yesterday, she traded in her swimwear for a cozy pair of sweat pants and a crop top that showed off her taut tummy and abs. The look appeared to be another favorite, as it has amassed nearly 25,000 likes and 246 comments to date.