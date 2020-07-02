Fans React To Sudden Death Of Twitch Streamer Reckful

Byron Bernstein, the Twitch streamer better known as Reckful has died. Bernstein was just 31 years old. The news has been confirmed by Rod Breslau on Twitter. Breslau tweeted that both Bernstein’s girlfriend and his roommate have confirmed the devastating news. Further details about his death were not made available.

Below are some reactions to Reckful’s death.

“RIP Byron. I just don’t have any more words to convey how sad I am for Byron’s family and the streaming community… this is devastating,” DJ Wheat wrote on Twitter a few minutes ago.

“Damn, the countless hours Reckful spent giving millions of people laughs and making people smile. And no one could give him the same. Rest in peace Byron,” pro Overwatch player Dogman tweeted.