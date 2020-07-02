Fans React To Sudden Death Of Twitch Streamer Reckful

Byron Bernstein, the Twitch streamer better known as Reckful, has died. Bernstein was just 31 years old. The news has been confirmed by Rod Breslau on Twitter. Fans initially became concerned after Bernstein tweeted cryptic and concerning messages on Thursday.

“ahh, i feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity… please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions,” Reckful wrote over two tweets.

Many of his fans reached out to support and share stories of their own mental struggles, including entertainer and fellow Twitch streamer Andy Milonakis.

“There’s more than insanity, you have a good personality, you’re funny and caring. That’s why people love you. I do think it’s best to delete the tweet, if she’s the one it will have to potentially someday build back into a relationship, afraid this will push her away more.”

Milonakis appeared to reference Bernstein’s girlfriend Blue, who is also a Twitch streamer. Breslau tweeted that both Bernstein’s girlfriend and his roommate have confirmed the devastating news.

Further details about his death were not made available.

Bernstein garnered a massive following on Twitch due to being one of the world’s greatest World of Warcraft players. For six seasons of the game, he was the number one ranked player and became the first to reach a 3000 rating. In 2010, Bernstein won the Major League Gaming World of Warcraft tournament in Washington D.C.

Below are some reactions to Reckful’s death.

“RIP Byron. I just don’t have any more words to convey how sad I am for Byron’s family and the streaming community… this is devastating,” DJ Wheat wrote on Twitter a few minutes ago.

“Damn, the countless hours Reckful spent giving millions of people laughs and making people smile. And no one could give him the same. Rest in peace Byron,” pro Overwatch player Dogman tweeted.