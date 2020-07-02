Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Plunge Summer Dress On A Lounge Chair

Olivia Culpo posted a new snap to her Instagram feed today that was taken yesterday, and she stunned in a revealing summer dress. She posed outside on a chic lounge chair with wooden accents, and exuded a fierce and flirty vibe.

She sat on her right hip and propped herself with her arm that she rested on the back of the chair. She bent her knees slightly and her eye-catching outfit popped against her deep tan.

Her dress had a low neckline that fell towards her belly button, and her cleavage was on show. The halter-like straps connected to the dress via round hardware, and it featured had a long skirt with a high waistline. The fabric was white on top, and there were sheer accents toward her legs with what looked like a pattern inspired by snakeskin-print. The hem was frayed, and she noted via a tag that the outfit was by Zeynep Arçay.

She wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a middle part and sported a chic makeup application. It seemed to include silver eyeshadow, dabs of light color on her inner lids, long lashes, blush, and glossy dark pink lipstick. Her accessories were also notable, and she rocked large chain earrings and a matching, chunky bracelet on her right wrist. Moreover, her white manicure matched her look.

Behind her was a white, two-story house and views of a tan hill. There were a few more lounge chairs to her left, and the patio area of the house had a table and more seating. The image was taken on a sunny day with clear skies.

The popular model has already received over 20,700 likes in the first 25 minutes since she posted the picture, and her fans flooded the comments section quickly with these compliments.

“You are so beautiful!” declared a supporter.

“Wow, @oliviaculpo you’re incredibly sexy, lovely, hot, gorgeous, stunning, & beautiful babe,” raved a second devotee.

Others took note of her humorous caption.

“A queen, that caption tho,” gushed a third social media user.

“We all get a little hangry, it’s ok,” noted another fan.

In addition, Olivia posted another photo yesterday, that time posing outside in another flirty outfit. She opted for a bright red crop top with an off-the-shoulder fit with half-sleeves, and there were ruffles along the top. She also opted for a pair of high-waisted denim shorts with a frayed hem. She was photographed posing on a red plaid blanket on a well-manicured lawn, and she was apparently enjoying bread, fruit, and a chilled bottle of wine.