Republican Congressman Calls For Disbanding Of White House Coronavirus Task Force

One week after President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force held its first public meeting in nearly two months, a conservative congressman is calling for the group to officially disband.

Representative Andy Biggs — a Republican from Arizona who acts as chair for the conservative House Freedom Caucus — intimated that task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have undermined Trump’s efforts to reopen the American economy and return to normalcy in a statement released on Thursday. In order to prevent Trump’s message from being “mitigated or distorted” as a result, Biggs opined in his statement that the task force should be disbanded.

“As our economy is restored, it is imperative that President Trump is not undermined in his mission to return our economy to greatness. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak. This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery,” he said.

“It’s time for the COVID-19 task force to be disbanded so that President Trump’s message is not mitigated or distorted.”

Biggs further claimed that the American economy was rebounding nicely following “two months of economic nightmares due to COVID-19.” His proclamation comes in the wake of the U.S. Department of Labor releasing its Employment Situation Summary for June, which showed that 4.8 million jobs were added last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent.

The Arizona congressman credited the president for the apparent turnaround, saying that the pro-growth foundation set by Trump over the course of his presidency is paying dividends amid the pandemic-induced recession.

This is not the first time that Biggs has openly criticized the task force and its members. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, he and Colorado Representative Ken Buck penned an op-ed for The Washington Examiner in April stating their belief that Fauci’s solutions to the COVID-19 problem may be worse than the pandemic itself in terms of damaging the economy. They also decried the task force’s lack of economic consideration in its coronavirus response.

However, his most recent criticism of Fauci and the task force’s cautious approach to COVID-19 could be construed as curiously timed given the recent and significant uptick of confirmed cases in his own state. Per The Arizona Republic, the state logged nearly 4,900 new cases on Wednesday, shattering the previous record. On Monday, the state health department officially activated crisis standards of care.

Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey has closed bars, gyms, theaters and water parks while urging Arizonans to stay home and wear protective face masks.