Brandi Glanville Claims Kyle Richards Holds ‘RHOBH’ Together And Doesn’t ‘Try To Manipulate’ Her Cast Mates

Brandi Glanville believes Kyle Richards allows the drama of 'RHOBH' to play out naturally.

Brandi Glanville believes that Kyle Richards is doing a great job as she continues to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the series’ longest-running cast member.

During an interview on The Rumour Mill podcast days ago, Brandi admitted that when it comes to the cast, Kyle is holding everything together and allowing the drama between her co-stars to play out naturally, rather than manipulate the way in which the storylines unfold.

“I think that [Kyle’s] the person who kind of holds everything together. She’s kind of the mother hen in a way,” Brandi stated, according to a report from Reality Blurb on June 30.

While both Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle appeared in full-time positions on the first nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa chose to exit the series in June of last year after being accused of leaking a negative story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, supposedly abandoning a dog she adopted from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. So, these days, it is Kyle who is the unofficial star of the Bravo reality series.

“She’s the show — that’s what it is. But she’s allowing everyone to do their own thing and not try to manipulate and it’s not like, ‘Let’s take someone down!'” Brandi explained.

As fans will recall, Lisa was accused of manipulating her co-stars on a number of occasions and at one point on the show years ago, Brandi and Kyle were filmed chatting about the way in which Lisa allegedly encouraged Brandi to bring up an untrue rumor about Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, reportedly being unfaithful to her.

Brandi went on to stay that while there are always arguments that erupt between the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, those arguments were not planned or plotted out during Season 10.

Kyle Richards attends the Kendra Gives Back event at Kendra Scott. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Although Brandi appeared to be throwing some shade at Lisa with her comments regarding Kyle’s failure to manipulate the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she had all good things to say about her former co-star back in March, when she appeared on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast.

As The Inquisitr previously reported at the time, Brandi told Danny that has a lot of respect for Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, because they are constantly working hard and never allowing themselves any downtime.

“[They] are always hustling and I’m just like, ‘Sunday Funday! Saturday Faterday!'” Brandi joked, via Reality Blurb.