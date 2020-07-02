Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dies, Popular eSports Competitor And Twitch Streamer Dead At 31

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein has died.

The popular American Twitch streamer and profession eSports competitor passed away on Thursday, many close to him have confirmed online including gaming journalist Rod Breslau. Bernstein’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed but many close to him are suspecting that he may have died by suicide.

Bernstein’s Passing Confirmed By Friends

View this post on Instagram byroni A post shared by Reckful (@byron.bernstein) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

While exact details about Bernstein’s passing have not yet been reported, many close to him have confirmed his passing and noted that he died at home.

Reckful's passing has been confirmed by his roommate. Byron was 31. pic.twitter.com/wfB5A2uhJm — Rod "fuck 2020" Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

according to his ex girlfriend, Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein has passed away. i can't believe this. — Rod "fuck 2020" Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

Bernstein Had Been Suspended On Twitch Platform

Prior to his passing, Bernstein

Popular Twitch streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein has had his account suspended on the platform, with fans left in the dark over the cause of the punishment.

The former World of Warcraft pro has been making big strides in his growth on the platform, gaining around 1,000 new followers a day in the month leading up to his ban on February 24.

He was fast approaching the 1 million follower mark, but his growth has now been stunted due to the suspension, with its exact cause still unclear.

Twitch: Reckful

Reckful was close to hitting 1 milllion followers on Twitch.

Why was Reckful banned on Twitch?

A number of incidents did occur over the days leading up to his ban, any of which, or perhaps multiple, could have caused the punishment handed down by the Amazon-owned platform.

Read More: NELK Boys explain why they may stop uploading to YouTube

On February 22, a woman flashed her chest to the stream, while they held Reckful’s camera, which is the first incident some have pointed to. Later, he is said to have driven at over 100mph while holding his phone and displaying the dashboard. Twitch has taken a zero-tolerance approach to dangerous driving streams in the past, especially if there is speeding.

At this time, it cannot be confirmed what the exact cause of the ban was, nor how long the ban will last. Typically, the shortest suspensions are 24 hours, with longer bans reaching 30 days, or indefinite if a repeat suspension or a particularly serious case.

Fellow streamer Mizkif explained that he spoke to Bernstein and advised him to delete the VOD of the broadcast, but apparently Reckful dismissed his warning.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.