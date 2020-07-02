Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dies, Popular eSports Competitor And Twitch Streamer Dead At 31

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein has died.

The popular American Twitch streamer and profession eSports competitor passed away on Thursday, many close to him have confirmed online including gaming journalist Rod Breslau. Bernstein’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed but many close to him are suspecting that he may have died by suicide.

Bernstein’s Passing Confirmed By Friends

While exact details about Bernstein’s passing have not yet been reported, many close to him have confirmed his passing and noted that he died at home at the age of 31.

A report from the gaming news outlet Dexerto noted that his death was reported to be suicide, pointing to a post on Twitter on Thursday morning in which he publicly proposed to an ex-girlfriend and wrote that “please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions.”

Bernstein’s last post on Instagram, made on March 22, became something of a memorial to the popular eSports competitor, with many leaving messages expressing shock and condolences to his family.

Bernstein Had A Fast-Rising Career, But Recent Setbacks

Prior to his passing, Bernstein’s account on the streaming platform Twitch had been suspended in February under mysterious circumstances.

As Dexerto reported, there were a series of controversial incidents during his live streams leading up to the suspension.

“On February 22, a woman flashed her chest to the stream, while they held Reckful’s camera, which is the first incident some have pointed to,” the report noted. “Later, he is said to have driven at over 100mph while holding his phone and displaying the dashboard. Twitch has taken a zero-tolerance approach to dangerous driving streams in the past, especially if there is speeding.”

Prior to the suspension, there had been signs of a fast-growing career and following for the World of Warcraft gamer. As the Dexerto report noted, Bernstein was quickly approaching the 1 million follower mark, gaining close to 1,000 new followers a day for the last month, when his account was suspended.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.