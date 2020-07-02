Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Chiseled Bod In A Metallic String Bikini On Instagram

Holly Sonders went scantily clad in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram pic on Thursday afternoon. The Fox Sports host looked stunning as she revealed in the caption of the post that she had just won a brand new car, which her boyfriend would be helping her pick out.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a silver metallic bikini. The tiny top showcased her toned arms and shoulders and exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied tightly around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snap, as fans got a peek at her long, lean legs as well. She accessorized the style with some hoop earrings and strappy heels.

Holly posed standing on the roof of a building. She had one arm resting at her side and the other behind her head. She pushed her hip out and arched her back as she looked away from the camera.

Holly wore her dark hair pushed back behind her head. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell behind her back and blew in the wind.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Holly’s 477,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 1,800 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to her comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Wow that’s awesome, congratulations!” one follower said.

“Absolutely beautiful,” remarked another.

“Awesome!!” a third comment read.

“Most gorgeous woman on the planet. And most talented,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s been known to sport racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently delighted her adoring fans when she posed in a sheer black teddy and matching heels. To date, that post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 190 comments.