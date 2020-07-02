Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Sizzles In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra

Eri Anton tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 1, with a new update. The Latina fitness model took to the social media app to post a powerful photo that showed her in a skimpy workout set.

The photo showed Anton in a gym setting. She tagged Hardcore Fitness Anaheim, indicating that’s where the picture was taken. She faced the camera with her arms above her head, holding what looked to be dumbbells. Her left leg was propped forward, highlighting her defined quads.

Anton rocked a dark blue set that included a stylish sports bra. It had a one-shouldered design with a double strap that went over the left side. One strap was thicker than the other and they combined near the base, creating a cut-out on the chest. She teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts that sat above her belly button, hugging her toned midriff. The hems cut off high on the thighs, exposing her legs.

She wore her dark hair styled down and she appeared to be wearing mascara, shadow and blush for the shoot.

Anton paired the photo with a motivational caption in which she addressed the importance of having the proper mindset when getting started on the fitness journey. A positive change starts with setting goals and staying consistent, she added. Anton also invited her fans to click on the link in her bio to read her latest blog entry.

In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 27,300 likes and over 480 comments. Her fans used the comments section to engage with her message and to express their admiration for her beauty and dedication.

“That is the body of a goddess and the mind of a genius all wrapped together in what would be considered a dream! Are you for real? Pure perfection personified on IG for every guy to ponder of a woman like you actually exists?” one admirer raved.

“The message makes this photo that much more special [heart-eyes emoji] [blue heart] thank you PREACH,” replied another user.

“Body is everything my doll,” a third one chimed in.

“Looking so flawless gorgeous,” added a fourth fan.

On Monday, June 22, Anton posted a snapshot in which she smoldered in a stylish bikini that put quite a bit of skin on display, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She posed with her left side toward the camera, allowing the viewer to see her face and figure in profile. She propped one leg up, making her booty pop and showcasing her strong quad. Her two-piece had a striking geometric print in varying shades of blue and bright orange.