Anna Mingazova Dips Her Toes Into A Swimming Pool While Rocking A Peach Bikini

Anna Mingazova went full bombshell in her latest Instagram snap on Thursday. The stunning model flaunted her fit figure as she wished her followers a good morning in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Anna looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy string bikini. The peach-colored top boasted thin straps that fastened behind her back and around her neck while showing off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs and tiny waist in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in the spotlight.

Anna sat on the edge of a large swimming pool with her feet in the water for the pic. She had one arm hidden behind her and the other raised up to touch her neck. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee as she gave a flirty smile into the camera.

Anna wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as minimal eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Anna’s 542,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 23,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was uploaded. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 670 messages during that time.

“Fine af,” one follower declared.

“Beautiful,” another stated.

“Amazing,” a third social media user wrote.

“Anna, you have the most beautiful smile! Always absolutely gorgeous!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s followers have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online posts. She’s been seen sporting sexy dresses, tiny bathing suits, tight tops, scanty shorts, and more in her photos.

Most recently, Anna sported a stylish gray miniskirt, tan trench coat, and floral blouse, which she paired with beige boots and a matching handbag. That photo also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has reeled in more than 23,000 likes and over 500 comments.