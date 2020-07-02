Niece Waidhofer Puts Cleavage On Show In Tight Belted Corset

Niece Waidhofer flaunted her physique today in a new, sultry Instagram snap and paired it with a silly caption and video in a show of her self-deprecating humor. Her fans seemed to disagree with her assessment of the fit of the belted corset, however, and her comments section was packed with compliments. Her followers’ reactions were expected, as the ensemble had a low neckline that made her cleavage hard to miss.

The model posed on a chair and smiled with her lips closed in a small pout. She propped up her left elbow on the edge of the seat and ruffled her hair. Her tight top was lacy with a black leather belt that wrapped around her figure, and the belt featured silver grommets throughout. Her matching bottoms had the grommets on the waistline, and a peek of her thigh-high stockings was visible. The ensemble was tagged with the brand Agent Provocateur.

Niece wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with her locks brushed behind her back and in front of her left shoulder, and her dark makeup application apparently included dark purple eye shadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick.

The seat was a cream tone with a matching pillow on it with gold accents.

She wrote in the geotag that she was at the “Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area.”

The share garnered over 53,600 likes in the first three hours since it went live. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave some rave reviews.

“You look amazing!!” gushed a devotee.

Others responded to her caption.

“I think you look good in it,” wrote a second admirer.

“The captions never fail, both my gf and I always have a good laugh. Thank you for your service,” noted another social media user.

“I think it’s on point. Great to see you again,” exclaimed another follower.

Others also noted that it was good to see her, as the model took a brief break from the platform after her post on June 16.

Since then, she’s shared one other post that went live yesterday. For the update, she opted for a selfie as she lay on the ground on a gray rug and showed off her booty in a pair of tight pants. She also wore a white tank top and glanced at her phone screen with a coy expression on her face. She wore her hair down in a heavy part and behind her was a coffee table, dark couch, and large windows.