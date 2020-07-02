Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Reportedly ‘Not Putting Pressure’ On Themselves To Get Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly giving each other the time they need before deciding on getting back together.

Us Weekly reports that the parents of Stormi Webster aren’t focused on putting a label on their relationship as of yet. Since splitting up in October 2019, the former couple has remained friends and co-parents to their daughter. Although there have been ongoing rumors that Jenner and Scott want to rekindle their romance, a source revealed to the outlet they’re taking things as slowly as possible.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider shared. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

The source continued to say the famous pair could “end up back together one day.” However, “they’re not putting pressure on the situation.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Even though they might not be getting together as of yet, Jenner and Scott made it a point to remain in each other’s lives, both professionally and personally. Last month, Jenner shared the promotional video for her and Kendall Jenner’s collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. In the clip, an unreleased track from Scott titled “Your World, My World” was included. Both Jenner and Scott have also promoted each other’s projects on social media. Additionally, Scott joined Kylie and Stormi at her massive Los Angeles mansion during their coronavirus quarantine.

While she hasn’t discussed the breakup much, Jenner often celebrates Scott on holidays like Father’s Day and the rapper’s birthday back in April. She also spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in March and said she and Scott are “best friends.” Jenner then compared their relationship now to the relationship her parents Caitlyn and Kris Jenner have post-divorce.

“We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Scott and Jenner first went public with their relationship at Coachella in 2017. Several months prior, Jenner was dating Tyga. As for Scott, he dated Justine Skye and Rihanna before getting serious with Jenner. After being together for a few months, rumors began to swirl that Jenner and Scott were expecting their first child together. They managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps until Jenner was about to give birth to Stormi in February 2018. Jenner also released a short video that year on YouTube where she documented moments from her pregnancy.