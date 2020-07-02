Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black Bikini While Kicking Back On A Yacht

Larsa Pippen looked to be having a relaxing time in her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, the 45-year-old model uploaded a photo that saw her looking smoking hot as she kicked back on a yacht while wearing a tiny bikini.

The geotag for Larsa’s post indicated that she was in the Bahamas, and she looked like she was having a terrific time while she basked in the sun. The wide ocean was visible for miles behind her. Wispy clouds dotted the blue sky and part of a shoreline could be seen in the distance. A large, colorful flag perched on the side of the yacht waved in the wind.

The mom of four faced the camera as she sat on cushions situated near the side of the boat. Sporting a pair of small dark sunglasses, she looked at the camera with a pouty expression on her face. She held her hands on top of her head, flaunting her taut abs. With one knee bent, she also showcased her toned legs. Her tan skin looked flawless in the outside light.

Larsa’s two-piece swimsuit was black, and it showed off her tight physique. The top had a classic, triangle-shaped cups that put her cleavage on display. Not much of the bottoms were visible because of the way she was sitting. That being said, they appeared to be cheeky style.

Because of the position of her hands, it was difficult to see how Larsa styled her hair. It appeared to be pulled back in a bun or ponytail. She appeared to go with a natural makeup look that included at least a pink shade of lipstick. She added some bling to her look with a pair of chunky earrings and a thick necklace.

Judging from the flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, Larsa’s followers approved of the post.

“Absolutely amazing,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Looks absolutely fab! And the backgrounds is nice too,” quipped a second admirer.

“My goddess straight up from heaven,” joked a third fan.

Larsa certainly works hard to keep her body in shape. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveal that she often shares some of her workout routines with her followers. She also likes to show off her chic sense of style while also flaunting her spectacular figure. Last month, she wowed her fans when she shared a picture that saw her rocking a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes with a tiny bralette.