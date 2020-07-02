Angela Simmons Shares A Sultry Post-Shower Selfie Showcasing Her Flawless, Natural Look

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram page on Thursday morning to generate some major heat among her millions of followers. She noted that it was hair-washing day, but she made sure to tackle this ordinary task by incorporating an incredibly sultry vibe as she shared this update with her dedicated followers.

The newest photo that Angela shared was a closeup selfie that showed just enough to get heart rates racing. The Growing Up Hip Hop star added both a tag and hashtag in her caption signaling that she was still sporting extensions from her hair collection with Dhair Boutique. The dark tresses did appear to be freshly-washed as they gently framed her gorgeous face in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and chest.

This selfie of Angela’s showed a hint of one bare shoulder and a glimpse of her upper chest, and she had one hand held up against her forehead. The 32-year-old reality television star and entrepreneur looked fresh-faced but stunning in this shot, seemingly wearing little to no makeup. It appeared that she may have had on a touch of a light-colored lip gloss, but she seemed focused on letting her natural beauty shine.

“Queen of my heart wow,” one follower of Angela’s commented.

“Damn you have a beautiful lips Ma,” a fan exclaimed in response to this selfie.

In just under an hour, more than 11,000 of Angela’s 6.8 million followers had already liked this Thursday morning selfie. Dozens of people commented as well and it was clear that even a relatively modest snapshot like this one had her fans buzzing and seemingly wanting more.

“Why you so dang cute?” another follower questioned.

One person noted that Angela’s eyebrows looked especially on-point and other fans loved how she looked without makeup. Angela often shares full-length shots showing her in workout gear, bathing suits, or gorgeous outfits. Fans love those, but it appeared that this closeup snap was equally successful in engaging her followers.

Despite this being a fairly basic shot, Angela certainly appeared to be communicating a lot with her look. Her dark brown eyes gazed directly at the camera and she had her lips parted slightly. Angela’s facial expression seemed to be serious yet sexy and her flawless look gave off a deeply confident vibe.

“The most beautiful woman ever..” someone else praised.

Shortly before this enticing selfie, Angela posted a workout video on her Instagram page and a couple of glimpses at what appeared to be her pre-shower look. The Growing Up Hip Hop star seemed to be full of sass and determination, ready to make the most of another day.