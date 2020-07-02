Mexican Bombshell Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Underwear And Sports Bra

Ana Paula Saenz flaunted her incredible body to her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, July 2, with a new update in which she wore a skimpy set that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Mexican model posing in front of a blank, textured wall. Saenz stretched out her arm to the side to hold the camera, taking the snapshot selfie-style. She tilted it slightly down, capturing her entire torso at an angle. She gave the camera a side stare while allowing her lips to hang slightly open.

Saenz showed off her chiseled abs by wearing just a pair of underwear bottoms. They were black and included semi-sheer panels on the front with a solid strip right down the middle. The panties had thin straps, which she wore pulled up a bit high on her hips, exposing her toned glutes. Up top, she had on a matching black sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders. It had a high neckline that offered a good amount of support and a sturdy bottom elastic that sat a bit high on her chest.

Saenz completed her sporty look with a navy blue cap that included yellow lining and the Superman logo embroiled across the front. She wore her dark tresses down as they fell against her back.

She didn’t note where the photo was taken, using the geotag space to urge fans to click on the link in her bio. Saenz wished her fans a good morning and noted she was ready for a good workout. The post racked up more than 26,300 likes and over 260 comments in just a few hours. Her fans used the occasion to share their reaction to her photo using emoji and messages that complimented Saenz on her beauty and style. As usual, the comments section boasted a mix of Spanish and English messages.

“Luv the hat Ana! Looking Good!” one user raved.

“Good morning beautiful sexy cutie,” replied another fan.

“I’m ready for you!” a third one chimed in, pairing the comment with a flexed bicep emoji.

“The most beautiful thing I have seen during quarantine,” added a fourth admirer.

Saenz isn’t one to shy away from the camera, as those who follow her will know. She recently posted another photo that saw her in an equally skimpy outfit, this time a swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a two-piece that boasted a colorful print in purple, orange, beige, and black. Her bottoms featured a thong back that was barely visible. Her matching top had small triangles spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and back.