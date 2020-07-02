‘Psychopath’ Donald Trump Will ‘Destroy Democracy’ Before Being Voted Out, Claims Harvard Psychiatrist

Respected psychiatrist and retired professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School Dr. Lance Dodes warns that President Donald Trump is a “psychopath” who will only become more dangerous in the coming months leading up to the election. He claims that the president is easily manipulated and only cares about adulation and control, which could lead to the destruction of democracy.

Dodes was interviewed by Chauncey Devega at Salon and they spoke about the new information revealed in John Bolton’s new book, The Room Where it Happened.

The psychiatrist warns that Trump isn’t concerned with the citizens of the U.S. and lacks empathy. When his ego is injured, as Salon claims happened with the recent Tulsa rally, which featured a dramatically smaller audience than expected, Trump lashes out.

“His fundamental need to be always right and an absolute ruler, a God above all criticism, is what has led to his inability to tolerate democracy,” Dodes said.

Dodes didn’t express surprise at Bolton’s claim that Trump wants journalists to be killed or imprisoned, saying that a free press is a threat to dictators.

When asked about the point in Bolton’s book where the former national security adviser claims that hostile foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un know that all they have to do is flatter Trump in order to get what they want, Dodes noted that his behavior is common among those who crave adoration.

“It is extremely easy to manipulate Donald Trump, since he cares only about being worshiped and is indifferent to the truth or facts,” he claimed.

This, he says, is the reason that the commander-in-chief appears to change his opinion so often. He is being controlled, Dodes said, by the last person who praised him. Once another person “worships” him, he’ll change his opinion again.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Currently, Trump trails behind former Vice President Joe Biden in various polls, which could mean that the president won’t get a second term in office. That being the case, Salon asked, what can Americans expect from Trump in the next few months leading up to the election?

“As Hitler did to consolidate his power, it is likely that Trump will create some type of Reichstag incident, such as starting a war with China or Iran, attempting to fool the American people into thinking there is a crisis that requires total obedience to him,” Dodes said.

He went on to add that there is a possibility Trump would cancel the 2020 election since he has already claimed that it is invalid. Trump is “a psychopath who will destroy decency and democracy” if people don’t make an effort to control his impulses, Dodes said.