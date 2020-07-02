Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Two-Piece, Skin-Tight Workout Attire

The model showed off her toned midsection in a new Instagram post.

Yanita Yancheva wanted to inspire her followers with her latest Instagram post. In the post, the model posed on her knees in skin-tight workout attire that showed off her incredibly toned midsection. The caption the post told her followers that everyone can be extraordinary.

In the photo, Yancheva posed with one hand over her head holding her hair back, and the other resting on her thigh. Although most of her blonde hair was pulled back away from her face, a single strand hung down beside her left eye. The gray athleisure leggings hugged her hips tightly and stopped just below her belly button. The top started just below her breasts and was tight over her ample assets. It also featured long sleeves that eventually changed from gray to black.

Yancheva appeared to be wearing makeup in the photo, including foundation, blush and bronzer. She also seemed to have eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, which serve to highlight their natural green color. On her lips, Yancheva was rocking a neutral, light pink shade. She was posed leaning against a gray brick background, which helped her naturally tan skin to stand out.

Although the post has been live for under an hour, Yancheva’s 1.7 million followers have already given it thousands of lives and offered comments showing their appreciation for the photo. In the comments, most users simply wanted to let the model know how beautiful she looked.

“Slaying the look,” one user commented.

“Looking great as always,” another added.

Other followers of the model were amazed at her figure, especially considering that she gave birth recently.

“Wow such a sexy hot mama,” a third user wrote.

“It’s incredible to think you gave birth not that long ago. You look great!” another commenter added.

Yancheva gave birth to her daughter Avia with boyfriend Tavi Castro in 2017. Although Yancheva posed in workout clothes for this photo, one of her last posts was actually taken at Tulum Jungle Gym. In the post, Yancheva shared an image and a video of herself posed in a white bikini and black bikini, and asked her followers to pick the bikini they thought she looked better in. While some followers weighed in with a favorite, the majority of commenters seemed to be too distracted to state a preference one way or the other. In the two days since that post went live, it’s received more than 450 comments, many that are simply complimenting the model on her figure and beauty.